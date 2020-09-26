53rd District Candidates Gómez, Jacobs to Face Off in Virtual Debate

Share This Article:

Congressional candidates Georgette Gómez and Sara Jacobs will face off next Saturday, Oct. 3, at 4 p.m. in a virtual debate sponsored by Indivisible San Diego.

It’s the second debate sponsored by the local chapter of the national progressive organization. The first, held in January before the COVID-19 pandemic, was at the La Mesa Community Center.

The moderator will be Chris Jennewein, editor and publisher of Times of San Diego, who was moderator of the first, in-person event.

“A lot has changed since then, and we can’t be all together in the same room anymore, but the election is quickly approaching!” said the group in announcing the debate. “It is time to decide who will represent the 53rd District — Georgette Gómez or Sara Jacobs.”

Interested voters can register online to attend the debate, and submit questions for the candidates. A livestream will be available on the organization’s website if the Zoom meeting reaches capacity.

Questions submitted in advance will be among those posed to the candidates during the one-hour debate.

The 53rd District stretches from Interstate 5 and Balboa Park on the west, through Mission Valley to East County, and continuing south to Chula Vista. It is currently represented by Susan Davis, who is retiring from Congress.

