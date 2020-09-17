Share This Article:

Ammar Campa-Najjar has picked up the endorsement of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden in the race for the 50th Congressional District in East County.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“From working as a janitor at his church to his time at the Department of Labor fighting for workers and small businesses, Ammar has devoted his life to fighting for the forgotten,” the former vice president said Thursday. “I’m proud to endorse Ammar as the next congressman from California’s 50th District.”

Biden praised Campa-Najjar as a candidate who will “never forget who he’s representing” when he arrives in Washington.

“Thank you, Vice President Joe Biden. I’ll never forget my working-class roots, the military vets in my family who raised me, or the 800,000 residents who call CA-50 home,” said Campa-Najjar. “It’s time to put ‘country over party,’ work across the aisle and get things done again. Let’s get to work.”

Campa-Najjar faces Republican Darrell Issa, a former Congressman representing coastal San Diego County who is seeking a comeback in a new district.

Joe Biden Endorses Ammar Campa-Najjar in 50th Congressional District Race was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: