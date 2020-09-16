Taxpayers Association Takes Positions on Local Measures, School Bonds on Nov. 3 Ballot

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Taxpayers Association, which acts as San Diego’s taxpayer watchdog group, has announced its positions on two local ballot measures and five local school bond issues on the Nov. 3 ballot.

“The San Diego County Taxpayers Association always keeps the economic health of San Diego in mind, and works to protect local taxpayers at all costs,” said Haney Hong, president and CEO of the organization, in announcing the recommendations. “We will continue to put the best interest of the taxpayer first, which includes being transparent and reporting potentially detrimental oversights when reviewing ballot measures, as well as school bonds.”

Here are the associations’ recommendations for voters in November:

Measure A – Vote for the Homelessness and Affordable Housing Bond to build an estimated 7,500 subsidized housing rental units for low-income households, seniors, veterans and the homelessness. Construction will be financed by $900 million in general obligation bonds.

— Vote for this measure to exclude the Midway-Pacific Highway Planning Area from coastal height limits. La Mesa/Spring Valley School Bond — Vote for this $148 Million general obligation bond.

— Vote for this $148 Million general obligation bond. Dehesa School Bond — Vote for this $3.1 million general obligation bond.

— Vote for this $3.1 million general obligation bond. Cajon Valley Schol Bond — Vote for this $125 million general obligation bond.

— Vote for this $125 million general obligation bond. Oceanside School District — Do not vote for this $160 Million General Obligation Bond.

The non-profit, non-partisan organization works to promote accountable, cost-effective and efficient government while opposing unnecessary new taxes and fees.

