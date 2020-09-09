New Poll Finds Democrat Campa-Najjar, Republican Issa Tied in 50th District Race

Share This Article:

A new poll by SurveyUSA found Darrell Issa and Ammar Campa-Najjar in a statistical tie at 46% to 45% in the race to succeed disgraced Rep. Duncan Hunter in East County.

The poll, commissioned by the San Diego Union-Tribune and 10News, surveyed 508 likely voters from Sept. 4-7 and has a margin of error of 5.4 percentage points.

SurveyUSA said that at this point the outcome in the race “is anyone’s guess, with way too many variables in play to begin to handicap the winner.”

The poll also found declining support for President Trump in the typically conservative district in East County. Trump trailed Democratic challenger Joe Biden with 45% to 48%.

“This recent poll further confirms my experience with voters across the district. After running in this district for four years, voters from across the political spectrum are ready to support someone from their backyard and who shares their values,” said Campa-Najjar. “The choice between a candidate with roots in the district against a career politician and coastal elite is becoming more evident every single day.”

Issa retired from Congress in the 49th District before the 2018 election, but decided to run again in the 50th District after Hunter pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud.

