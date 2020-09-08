San Diego County Releases Tool For Voters to Track Their Ballots

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters announced a new tool Tuesday for registered voters to track the status of their ballots for the Nov. 3 election.

Voters can sign up for “Where’s My Ballot” at sdvote.com to see when it is mailed to them, when the registrar receives it back in the mail and when it is officially counted.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, every active registered voter in California will receive a ballot in the mail. According to the registrar, those who want to vote in person “will still have the opportunity to do so, but they may run into long lines, both at the polls and the registrar’s office.”

A statement from the office claimed voting by mail “is simple, safer, and secure.”

The registrar’s office also encourages San Diego County residents to double-check their voter registration ahead of time. The office will be preparing ballots for the mail by mid-September, and ballots will start going out to registered voters the week of Oct. 5. If voter information is up to date, prospective voters should expect to receive a ballot the same week.

— City News Service

