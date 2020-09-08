Port of San Diego CEO to Step Down

Share This Article:

The Port of San Diego announced Tuesday that its first-ever female president will step down after 20 years of serving the agency.

Randa Coniglio has led more than 500 employees managing the Port, a state special district responsible for more than 14,000 acres of tideland, bay and beaches along 34 waterfront miles in five cities.

Board of Port Commissioners Chair Ann Moore said Coniglio will help recruit her successor while continuing to oversee Port operations. Coniglio’s retirement date has not yet been set.

Port Commission Chair Moore of Chula Vista will lead a search committee that includes Port Commission Vice Chair Michael Zucchet of San Diego and Board Secretary Dan Malcolm of Imperial Beach.

“We’re proud that we chose Randa, the Port’s first female president in its 57-year history. We have our work cut out for us because Randa has done a remarkable job and she will be a tough act to follow,” Moore said.

Coniglio joined the Port as a senior real estate asset manager in 2000 and became president and chief executive officer in 2015.

