New State Data Shows SD County Slipping Toward ‘Widespread’ COVID-19 Tier

State data released Tuesday shows San Diego County is regressing in its fight against COVID-19, with the number of new cases per 100,000 people reaching 6.9 and the percentage of positive tests at 4.2%, perilously close to slipping into the “widespread” tier like much of the rest of the state.
The county is in Tier 2 or the “substantial” tier, the state’s second most strict. With a slight bump in new cases per 100,000, San Diego could find itself closing recently opened businesses.
The numbers for the widespread tier — which every other Southern California county besides Orange County finds itself in — are 7 or more new cases per 100,000 and more than 8% positive testing. Just one of those above guidelines could be enough to push a county up a tier.
California releases its county data on Tuesdays.
