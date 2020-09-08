Share This Article:

The El Cajon City Council unanimously approved a contract with the San Diego Humane Society Tuesday, making the organization the city’s new animal services provider.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Humane Society is expected to take over management of the El Cajon Animal Shelter starting next month, which city officials say will more than double the current staffing and keep the shelter open an additional 19 hours per week.

Shelter operations currently run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but will expand operations to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, the city said.

The shelter will serve El Cajon and La Mesa, and also offer specialized programs provided by the Humane Society.

“San Diego Humane Society strives to be the county’s resource for helping animals, and we are incredibly excited to offer our services to El Cajon while also providing services for animals coming from La Mesa,” said Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of San Diego Humane Society.

“We appreciate all the work city staff has done to pull this contract together for us to expand our high level of care into two additional communities, which will translate into more animal lives saved, which is the core of our mission.”

— City News Service

El Cajon Approves Animal Services Contract With SD Humane Society was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: