Share This Article:

Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced Friday that California has surpassed the milestone of 21 million active registered voters.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Padilla said the new total comes just 60 days before the Nov. 3 general election and 32 days before mail voting begins.

“2020 is another record-setting year for voter registration in California,” Padilla said. “Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, our democracy remains strong and resilient.”

He urged anyone who has recently turned 18 or become a citizen to register to vote via the state’s online site.

“It only takes a few minutes to register and to make sure your voice is heard in one of the most consequential elections in our nation’s history,” he said.

Oct. 19 is the traditional voter registration deadline for the Nov. 3 election, but same-day registration will be available at county election offices and in-person voting locations.

California Marks Voter Registration Milestone of 21 Million as Election Nears was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: