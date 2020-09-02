San Diego County Mail Ballots Go Out in 1 Month—Check Your Registration Now

Share This Article:

Do you plan to vote by mail in the Nov. 3 presidential election to stay safe during the pandemic? If so, it’s time to check your registration.

The San Diego County Registrar of Voters plans to mail election ballots starting Oct. 5 to all active registered voters.

More than 1.8 million postcards went out to voters last month telling them to expect a mail ballot for the upcoming election.

If you didn’t get a postcard, there are two possibilities:

You are not registered to vote in San Diego County

You recently moved or changed your name and have not re-registered to vote

Voters have until mid-September to make sure their registration information is current. You can do this online at sdvote.com.

You can also sign up at the registrar’s website to track your mail ballot every step of the way. Find out when the Registrar mails your ballot, when it arrives back at the Registrar’s office, and when it is counted. Click on Where’s My Ballot? on the Registrar’s site to sign up and receive automatic notifications.

Mail-in ballots give voters the option to vote from the safety of their homes, but a limited number of polls will be open for four days, up to and on Nov. 3.

Are you a first-time voter? You can register to vote in less than two minutes. Registration forms are also available if you call (858) 565-5800 or email rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.

