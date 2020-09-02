Poll Shows Bry in Lead for San Diego Mayor, But Many Voters Still Undecided

Share This Article:

A new poll shows City Councilwoman Barbara Bry leading Assemblyman Todd Gloria by 37% to 34% in the race for Mayor, but 29% of likely voters remain undecided at five weeks before mail voting begins.

The poll by SurveyUSA showed Bry leading among older voters and Latinos, but the two effectively tied among Asian and white voters. Both candidates were viewed favorably by likely voters.

Though the election is non-partisan, both candidates are Democrats. Bry is completing her first term on the council. Gloria served two terms on the council, and was briefly interim Mayor, before being elected to the state Assembly.

The poll also asked those surveyed about the race for City Attorney and various ballot measures. Incumbent City Attorney Mara Elliott leads challenger Cory Briggs by 30% to 20% and Measure E, which would remove height limits in the dilapidated Midway District to allow redevelopment, had 31% in favor to 29% against.

The poll, sponsored by the San Diego Union-Tribune and KGTV, was conducted Aug. 28 through Aug. 31 among 600 adults from the city of San Diego.

