House Democrats Add Ammar Campa-Najjar National ‘Red-to-Blue’ Campaign

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has thrown its weight behind Ammar Campa-Najjar‘s campaign for the traditionally Republican 50th District in East County.

The DCCC added Campa-Najjar to its Red to Blue program, which seeks to flip 33 Republican districts across the United States on Nov. 3 and increase the Democrats’ current House majority.

The former Obama administration official narrowly lost in 2018 to former Rep. Duncan Hunter, who resigned after pleading guilty to campaign finance fraud, and now faces former Rep. Darrell Issa, who is seeking a comeback after retiring from Congress.

DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos said Campa-Najjar earned a spot in the program through success at grassroots engagement, local support, campaign organization, and fundraising.

“Ammar Campa-Najjar was born and raised in San Diego as the son of a working-class mother who raised him with help from family and neighbors. As a young man, Ammar sought work as a janitor in a church, where he later became a youth leader, and attended community college and graduated from San Diego State University,” said Bustos.

“Ammar knows firsthand what education, community and economic opportunity can do for Southern California families. As the first Latino-Arab American to run for Congress, Ammar Campa-Najjar is ready to stand up in Congress for Southern California families,” she added.

The DCCC is the official campaign arm of the Democrats in the House of Representatives.

