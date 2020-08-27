San Diego Democratic Party Backs Measure E to Remove Midway District Height Limits

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Democratic Party announced Thursday its support for a local ballot measure to end building height restrictions in the Midway District that have discouraged redevelopment.

Measure E would remove the 30-foot limit approved by voters almost half a century ago to protect beach communities west of Interstate 5. The change is considered key to the city’s effort to redevelop the Sports Arena property.

Midway, which is roughly bordered by Interstate 8 to the north, Interstate 5 to the east, San Diego International Airport to the south, and Midway Drive to the west, is known for strip clubs, dilapidated commercial properties and the aging arena.

Nearly two-thirds of the local Democratic Party’s central committee endorsed the ballot measure with a vote of 35 to 19.

“I thank my fellow democrats for their endorsement of Measure E,” said Dike Anyiwo, co-chair of the Yes on E campaign. “This support highlights a measure that will have a positive impact on the future of San Diego. We know we need more housing, improved roads, and more green space. Measure E is the catalyst by which we do this. This measure has always been community-driven and community-led.”

The measure is backed by the local community planning group and City Councilmembers Jen Campbell and Chris Cate.

