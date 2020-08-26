Share This Article:

State Sen. Brian Jones, the former Santee councilman and congressional candidate, revealed Wednesday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In Sacramento, the California Senate postponed a 10 a.m. floor meeting upon word that someone had become infected.

On Twitter and Facebook, the Republican posted that upon his return to Sacramento this week for the end of session, he received news that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

“He will be taking additional tests to recheck the results and to rule out possibility of a false-positive result,” his social media said. “In the meantime, he’ll be following CDC and CDPH protocols for those receiving a positive test result. Any further inquiries are to be directed to the Senate Pro Tem’s office.”

Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, the Senate pro tem, earlier promised the chamber “will use the tools available to us to make sure that we can complete necessary work prior to August 31.”

Senator Brian Jones today, upon his return to Sacramento this week for the end of Session, received news that he has… Posted by Senator Brian Jones on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Jones was elected in 2018 in the 38th Senate district. He is chair of the Senate Republican Caucus. Jones was a Santee City Council member from 2001 to 2010 then again from 2017 to 2018. Jones was the representative for the 71st Assembly District from 2010 to 2016.

“Jones grew up in the district and attended Santee Elementary, Cajon Park Middle School, and Santana High School,” his online bio says. “He continued his education at Grossmont College before earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration at San Diego State University.”

This story will be updated.

Sen. Brian Jones of Santee Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: