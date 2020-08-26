Congressional Candidate Maryott Pledges Not to Serve More Than 3 Terms if Elected

Share This Article:

Republican congressional candidate Brian Maryott signed a pledge committing to serve no more than three terms if elected in November.

Maryott, who faces incumbent Democrat Mike Levin in the 49th District in north coastal San Diego County, said he signed the U.S. Term Limits Pledge and promised if elected to vote for the amendment which would impose term limits on the House of Representatives and Senate.

“DC has far too many career politicians who care more about their celebrity status than their constituents,” said Maryott in a statement. “Our founding fathers did not include term limits in the Constitution, but they did express concerns about the creation of a permanent political class ruling over the people rather than by and for the people.”

The pledge was created by U.S. Term Limits is a nonprofit organization that seeks to enact term limits for elected officials at every level of government. Levin has not signed the pledge, and most Congressional signatories are in Republican-leaning states.

