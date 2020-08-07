City Attorney Seeks to Close Airbnb on Bankers Hill Known for ‘Raucous Parties’

Share This Article:

The San Diego City Attorney’s Office took legal action Friday to shut down a short-term vacation rental property in Bankers Hill it alleges was the site of several “raucous parties” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The property located at 2970 Second Ave., dubbed “The Ashley” in an Airbnb listing, was also illegally renovated, the City Attorney’s Office said, leading to a civil enforcement action citing more than 20 violations of state and local laws. Civil penalties and a permanent injunction against property owner David Contreras Curiel and property manager Alexander Mendez are being sought.

The City Attorney’s Office said more than a dozen complaints were lodged by neighbors due to parties held at the rental, some of which occurred while COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings were in effect.

The rental was listed as a five-bedroom, four-bath house accommodating up to 12 guests for $930 per night, according to its Airbnb listing, which appears to have been taken down.

The City Attorney’s Office said Curiel operated the rental despite not paying required taxes and fees, and alleges the defendants refused to schedule property inspections with the city.

Building code violations alleged by the City Attorney include a number of modifications made to the property without permits, including converting a garage into a second dwelling with a full kitchen and bathroom, installing an in-ground pool, jacuzzi, gas line and firepit, constructing two additional bathrooms, installing interior lighting circuits, electrical outlets, an HVAC system and water heaters and more.

“From packing a party house during a pandemic to illegally renovating an entire property, the conduct of the defendants in this case is egregious and unacceptable,” San Diego City Attorney Mara W. Elliott said. “No neighborhood should have to put up with such dangerous behavior.”

Updated at 12:15 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

— City News Service

