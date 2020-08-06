Deputy City Attorney Mark Ankcorn Makes Bid for North County Senate Seat

Share This Article:

Mark Ankcorn, a San Diego chief deputy city attorney and former Orange County prosecutor, announced Thursday his candidacy in 2022 for the North County state Senate seat currently held by Sen. Patricia Bates.

Bates, a Republican, is serving her final term in the 36th District, which stretches along the coast from Encinitas to Rancho Santa Margarita in Orange County.

“Our community deserves a state Senator who shares our values, not Trump’s, and fights for a safe, fair economic recovery that supports struggling families and small businesses, not just well-connected corporations,” said Ankcorn, a Democrat.

He is the first announced candidate for the Senate seat.

Raised in Fresno, Ankcorn attended the University of Redlands and McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento. Prior to serving as a deputy city attorney, he ran a small business representing families facing financial hardship and fraud. He lives in Carlsbad with his three children.

