Mayor’s Race: Bry Leads in Fundraising, But Gloria Has Bigger War Chest

With the election for Mayor of San Diego just three months away, Barbara Bry leads in recent fundraising, but Todd Gloria has a bigger war chest.

Campaign reports filed with the California Secretary of State’s Office show that Bry, a city councilmember, raised $532,000 between mid February and the end of July and has $196,000 on hand after debts are subtracted.

Gloria, a state assemblymember and former city councilmember, raised $289,000 during the period but has $384,000 in the bank.

“This is a difficult financial time for people in our city,” said Gloria. “We had donations as small as one dollar. I’m grateful for every person who is supporting my campaign, including the people who need to focus on making ends meet for their families right now.”

The reports show Bry contributed an additional $110,000 of her own money to the campaign, while Gloria made no personal contribution.

Gloria, a Democrat, was the frontrunner in the March primary with 41.48% of the votes cast, while Bry, who is also a Democrat, narrowly edged out Republican Scott Sherman 22.91% to 22.57% and will face Gloria in November

Tom Shepard, a political consultant to the Bry campaign, said her fundraising success stands out because of Gloria’s “advantage as the front-runner” and said the race has become a toss-up.

