Taunted by ‘Defenders,’ 300 March in La Mesa to Demand Justice

By Ken Stone

One counterprotester was arrested as demonstrators gathered Saturday across from La Mesa City Hall, marched around a hilly residential area and demanded justice for women of color.

With the city fencing off much of the civic center, the police station saw none of the clashes involving tear gas and beanbag shots police deemed necessary at a May 30 protest with a much larger crowd.

On Saturday, long lines of officers from agencies as far away as National City stood between heckling members of groups like Defend East County and boisterous but nonviolent BLM protesters. The mostly young, mask-wearing protesters were led in chants like “Don’t take the bait.”

Scores of defenders, including 20 wearing the yellow-green vests of La Mesa Civil Defense on Facebook, turned out against as many as 300 marchers.

Counterprotesters, often without masks, held American flags and “Trump 2020” banners. They had a booth near the VFW/American Legion Hall where they sought signatures on a petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Arrested was 35-year-old Ryan McAdams of Jamul on charges of battery, possession of pepper spray and a probation violation. McAdams is associated with right-wing groups such as Bordertown Patriots and American Guard. The Guard also had a presence Saturday.

The march began at Date and Allison avenues, proceeded south uphill on Acacia Avenue and then even a steeper climb up the quiet Vista Drive.

La Mesa Police Chief Walt Vasquez (right) speaks with protesters before a rally in La Mesa. Protesters carried a variety of signs, many of them anti-police in the BLM march in La Mesa. A protester rides on a van down Baltimore Avenue during a Black Lives Matter march in La Mesa. Demonstrators march down University Avenue in La Mesa during a Black Lives Matter protest. Protesters, many carrying signs, walk down University Avenue in La Mesa. Protesters respond with peace signs and shouts of love toward counterprotesters in La Mesa. A member of the La Mesa Police Department surveys the scene after getting out of one of several unmarked vans. Members of a Facebook group called Defend East County watch from the roof of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in La Mesa. Black Lives Matter protesters gather for a rally before marching through La Mesa. Counterprotesters shout at protesters before sheriff's deputies line up to separate the sides. Counterprotesters, some seen with knives, confronted BLM protesters in La Mesa. A line of sheriff's cars move into La Mesa to reinforce the police in place for a BLM event in the afternoon. A woman shows up in La Mesa with her sign to support the BLM protest. A lawyer, marked as a legal observer, passes in front of a line of police in downtown La Mesa. A member of Wall of Moms San Diego faces a line of police in La Mesa. A Defend East County member at the VFW hall wore a machete on his belt for the second Saturday in a row. A La Mesa man among the march leaders said the event went off well, but earlier demands by Tasha Williamson (not present Saturday) still haven't been met. A protester reaches out to a sheriff's deputy at the end of a Black Lives Matter event. Counterprotesters shout at protesters before police divide them in downtown La Mesa. One sign referenced the late Rep. John Lewis' comments about necessary trouble being good. Ryan McAdams of Jamul (left) was later arrested on battery and other charges after a clash with protesters. Here he and Kris Wyrick of Alpine (center) exchange words before march with an unidentified protester. A protester holds up a Black Lives Matter sign as demonstrators face police. Pushing and shoving took place between Defend East County members and protesters near the intersection of University Avenue and Spring Street. Demonstrators march into a city parking lot after protesting throughout La Mesa. A protester holds up a Black Lives Matter sign as protesters face off with counterprotesters. Black Lives Matter protesters march down University Avenue, at one point briefly blocking an intersection. San Diego County sheriff's deputies line up on Date Avenue to separate counterprotesters from protesters near the Civic Center. San Diego County sheriff's deputies line up to follow the protesters' march. Counterprotesters, some with knives and a club, walk around La Mesa Springs Shopping Center. Black Lives Matter protesters march behind a police escort in La Mesa. Protesters briefly block the intersection of University Avenue and La Mesa Boulevard during a BLM march. A protester confronts police as it got dark at the end of the Black Lives Matter event in La Mesa.

The group, trailed by motorcycle and other officers, wandered La Mesa’s back hills for more than a half-hour before emerging onto University Avenue from Maple Avenue, where they eventually blocked traffic at the La Mesa Boulevard intersection for about five minutes. Men with megaphones led chants from atop a black van.

At 9:20 p.m., police said the group at Dale and Allison avenues appeared to be breaking up but a large group remained at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building.

“Over the past hour, there were several more scattered verbal altercations between the two groups with no further arrests,” police said at 8:30 p.m.

“Several physical altercations occurred between the groups as the march passed by the VFW,” police said. “At least one arrest has been made. No major injuries have been reported.”

The “We Demand Justice For Our Women Of Color” event — whose organizers remained a mystery — was promoted as a way to seek justice for Breonna Taylor, killed in March by police in Louisville, Ky., and Vanessa Guillen, a soldier at Fort Hood, in Texas, who was killed by another soldier in April, according to social media statements.

City officials also announced a temporary executive order Saturday banning weapons, boards, spray paint and other items within the downtown zone. The order went into effect noon Saturday and will remain in effect until 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The protected zone is an area bounded by University and Allison avenues and Spring Street that includes the police department, city hall and library.

La Mesa suffered a riot May 30-31 when a peaceful protest over police use of force turned into violent acts, including arson fires to businesses and looting.

The protest was advertised on social media as scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. at police headquarters, but was changed to the La Mesa Branch Library on Allison, and eventually beginning near La Mesa City Hall, also on Allison.

New fencing and concrete barriers were erected Saturday morning around police headquarters.

Chief Vasquez and a group of local faith-based leaders were able to meet with leaders of both groups in the early stages of the event. According to a police statement, he told both groups that law enforcement was there to support a safe and peaceful event, and asked for their cooperation.

Vasquez said: “I would like to thank the organizers of all of the groups in attendance tonight for their efforts to ensure a successful event for all involved. I wholeheartedly support the citizens’ right to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, and the men and women of the La Mesa Police Department are here to support that. I would also like to thank the numerous law enforcement partners from around the county, as well as Heartland Fire, for assisting us tonight.”

Members of the news media had their challenges as well, with protesters shadowing them to prevent their shooting video of protesters, saying they feared their folks being targeted by police.

Updated at 12:54 a.m. Aug. 2, 2020

— City News Service contributed to this report

