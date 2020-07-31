Nation’s Largest Labor Union Endorses Georgette Gómez for Congress

Share This Article:

The Georgette Gómez campaign for the 53rd Congressional District announced Friday an endorsement by the National Education Association, the nation’s largest labor union.

“Educators are pleased to support Georgette Gómez for Congress. At this critical time in our nation’s history, our schools and communities need true leaders who reflect the values of those they represent. Georgette shares our commitment to provide all students with the equitable, quality public education they need and deserve,” said E. Toby Boyd, president of the California Teachers Association, the NEA’s California affiliate.

NEA is the nation’s largest professional employee organization with 3 million members at every level of education from pre-school to university graduate programs.

Gómez, who is San Diego City Council President, is also endorsed by the California Democratic Party, California Federation of Teachers and California Nurses Association.

If she beats former Obama administration police advisor Sara Jacobs in the November runoff, Gómez will be the first LGBTQ Latina in Congress.

The 53rd district, which is currently represented by retiring Rep. Susan Davis, encompasses urban San Diego and the cities of Chula Vista, La Mesa and Lemon Grove.

