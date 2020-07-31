Share This Article:

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer Friday directed city staff to delay full enforcement of parking regulations until Sept. 1.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The city will continue limited enforcement until then. The full enforcement of parking regulations were previously scheduled to resume Aug. 1.

“We know many San Diegans are facing financial hardship during this difficult time, and the last thing we want to do is add another burden like having to pay for a parking ticket,” Faulconer said. “Delaying full parking enforcement is simply the right thing to do as we work together as a community to recover and rebound from this deadly pandemic.”

Parking enforcement has been limited to holiday or Sunday regulations in the city since March 16. During that time, it has suspended citations for vehicles violating street sweeping parking restrictions, metered parking, time limits and yellow commercial zones. Citations have continued to be issued for vehicles parked illegally at red, white and blue painted curbs.

Prior to March, the city typically processed an average of 42,000 parking citations per month. In the month of April, it issued 1,704 parking citations for violations of the holiday or Sunday regulations.

Other jurisdictions in San Diego County have continued to enforce metered parking, so drivers are encouraged to review posted signage when looking for a parking space.

Street sweeping has continued throughout the public health emergency. During the limited enforcement period until Sept. 1, citations with corresponding fines will not be issued to vehicles parked in street sweeping zones.

— City News Service

Mayor Faulconer Postpones Full Parking Enforcement for Another Month was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: