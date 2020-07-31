Share This Article:

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health (DEH) lifted the water contact closure for the Imperial Beach shoreline on Friday, but a more southerly stretch remains closed.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The re-opened area includes beaches from the south end of Seacoast Drive through Carnation Avenue in Imperial Beach.

Recent water quality testing confirms that Tijuana River flows are no longer having an impact on those beaches. This area was recently closed for water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the river entering the U.S.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the south end of Seacoast Drive will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact.

For more information on the Tijuana River, call the U.S. International Boundary & Water Commission at 619-662-7600.

– Staff reports

Imperial Beach Gets Green Light For Water Contact After Sewage Closure was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: