Republican Brian Maryott Reports Strong Fundraising, Howard Jarvis Endorsement

Republican Brian Maryott, who is challenging Democratic Rep. Mike Levin in the 49th District, reported a record fundraising quarter and endorsement by the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association.

Maryott, the former mayor San Juan Capistrano, reported raising $419,000 in the second quarter, while receiving the endorsement of the conservative Howard Jarvis group through its political action committee.

“As congressman, I’ll work to provide peace of mind for all taxpayers by making permanent the doubling of the standard deduction and child tax credits; eliminating the taxation of social security benefits; and reducing tax brackets for low and moderate income earners,” Maryott said. “I’ll continue to speak out against legislation from Sacramento that would suffocate California taxpayers and I will oppose any measures aimed at weakening Prop 13.”

Data from the Center for Responsive Politics shows Maryott has raised $1.7 million and has just over $200,000 on hand. Levin has raised $2.9 million and has $1.6 million on hand.

The 49th District, which stretches from the UC San Diego campus to south Orange County, had been represented by Republican Darrell Issa for nearly two decades before Issa decided not to run and Levin was elected in 2018.

In the March 3 primary, Levin led Maryott by a margin of 57% to 43%. They’ll face each other again in November.

Maryott is a certified financial planner who served as a city councilman before becoming mayor of San Juan Capistrano. Levin was an environmental lawyer before being elected to Congress.

