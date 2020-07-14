City Puts $900M ‘Homes for San Diegans’ Bond Measure on Nov. Ballot

Share This Article:

The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to put a nearly $1 billion bond measure on the November ballot that, if approved, would fund housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The ‘Homes for San Diegans’ measure received a 6-3 vote of approval, with Councilmembers Jennifer Campbell, Barbara Bry, Chris Ward, Monica Montgomery, Vivian Moreno and Georgette Gomez in favor, and Councilmembers Mark Kersey, Chris Cate and Scott Sherman opposed.

If passed in November, the measure would raise $900 million in local revenue to address homelessness by building affordable and permanent supportive housing in San Diego.

Bond monies will be used to fund the construction of 7,500 homes to transition homeless San Diegans into permanent supportive housing. The measure would also provide affordable homes to seniors, families, youth, and veterans at risk of homelessness.

“Funding the construction of more affordable and permanent supportive housing will help our city begin to fix the housing gap that is deepening due to the economic fallout out the pandemic,” Ward said. “By building more affordable homes, we will be able to help San Diego’s working families and our neighbors experiencing homelessness.”

— Staff report

