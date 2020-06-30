Government Awards Over $12M in Total Funding to 3 San Diego County Airports

Share This Article:

The U.S. Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration Tuesday announced three safety and infrastructure grants totaling about $12.3 million for three San Diego County airports.

Gillespie Field was awarded just over $6.5 million for various construction projects, including the addition of a taxiway; San Diego International Airport got slightly more than $5.5 million to construct, extend and improve its safety area; and Brown Field Municipal was awarded $316,666 to buy new equipment.

The grants are among 23 the DOT and the FAA awarded to airports throughout California, totaling roughly $69 million. In total, the DOT and FAA awarded 383 grants totaling nearly $800 million to 46 states, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the Marshall Islands.

The funding includes $689 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $104.4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“This nearly $800 million federal investment in airport infrastructure will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs and provide many economic benefits for local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

–City News Service

