‘Optimistic’ Crowd of 200 Urged to Recall ‘Marxist Tyrant’ Gavin Newsom

By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

Emcee Dan Summers of Ramona set the tone Sunday when he said: “If you hold a rally to recall a Marxist tyrant, you draw a crowd.”

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The outdoor audience of 200 — many sporting Trump signage or flags and almost none wearing masks — had no argument with that as speaker after speaker denounced Gov. Gavin Newsom and urged people to sign recall petitions.

But with nearly 1.5 million signatures of registered voters to gather, the first major rally of the third campaign to oust the Democratic governor had a challenge ahead.

Still, Mike Netter of the organizing board called for collection of 2 million signatures — just to be safe. He argued it was doable — since 2 million represented 40% of what he called “conservative votes” in the 2018 governor race.

(Gavin defeated Rancho Santa Fe’s John H. Cox 7,721,410 to 4,742,825, or 61.9% to 38.1%.)

In a singsong voice, Netter imitated being told: “California is so liberal, maybe we should move out of the state.” He responded: “Screw that. THEY can move.”

Steve Frank, a key proponent of the property-tax limiting Proposition 13 of 1978, saluted the maskless audience (where one sign said: Masks = Muzzles.)

Story continues below

Many of the recall rally-goers sported flags and signs backing re-election of President Trump. Photo by Chris Stone Mark Netter, one of the Newsom recall drive leaders, shouted his critique of the California governor. Photo by Chris Stone Singer/songwriter Joy Villa called California “Commie-fornia” during her remarks at Recall Newsom rally. Photo by Chris Stone Mark Netter encouraged a crowd of 200 to chant louder at Newsom recall rally at San Diego County Administration Building. Photo by Chris Stone Rally photographer doffed his USA hat during opening prayers, Pledge of Allegiance and singing of national anthem. Photo by Chris Stone Vaccination criticism was featured in one sign at Newsom recally rally on the harborfront. Photo by Chris Stone Gavin Newsom was depicted by one sign as “made in China” at recall rally in downtown San Diego. Photo by Chris Stone Gun rights petitions also were offered at the Newsom recall rally. Photo by Chris Stone At booth devoted to the Second Amendment, a flag depicted a long gun and said: “Come and take it.” Photo by Chris Stone Joy Villa noted her Trump-boosting outfits at recent Grammy Awards. Photo by Chris Stone Gavin Newsom was depicted as a dictator on a rally sign. A pastor called the governor a Marxist tyrant. Photo by Chris Stone Steve Frank recalled Martin Luther’s 95 anti-Catholic theses and said he had as many complaints against Gavin Newsom. Photo by Chris Stone The vast majority of rally-goers didn’t wear a face mask. One equated masks to muzzles. Photo by Chris Stone Mark Netter argued that a recall election would be achieved if 40% of conservative voters in the 2018 election signed petitions. Photo by Chris Stone A simple sign made the point. Woman wants Gavin Newsom to get the boot. Photo by Chris Stone Coffey Anderson sang the national anthem near the start of Newsom recall rally. Photo by Chris Stone A rally-goer raised his hand during opening prayer by Pastor Leo Giovinetti of Mission Valley Christian Fellowship. Photo by Chris Stone A website-promoting card served double duty as a face mask at the harborfront rally. Photo by Chris Stone

“People are shoulder-to-shoulder, no masks, because we are free!” he said. “Lockdowns are for criminals, not honest citizens.”

With so-called “Three Percenters” and Patriot Security watching over the afternoon event (along with a handful of sheriff’s deputies), the rally drew on local grievances as well.

Summers, the emcee, was confident enough to say that after Newsom is recalled (and an election held for his replacement), “let’s recall (county Supervisor) Nathan Fletcher.”

He urged the audience to support law enforcement by giving them a smile and thumbs up when they pass in public.

“Let’s start that tradition here and (spread it) across the nation,” said Summers, introduced as a local conservative activist for four decades.

He joined the Newsom-bashing party by saying: “Today we are fighting a tyrannical oppressive government in Sacramento.”

Not to be outdone was singer-songwriter Joy Villa, known for her Trump-celebrating garb at recent Grammy Awards.

She mocked Hollywood liberals and referred to the state as Commie-fornia.

“Hollywood, they are not woke. They are still sleeping,” said Villa, wearing a “1776 Forever Free” sleeveless shirt. “They’re still pushing that same agenda … since the 1960s: Get rid of God, get rid of family, get rid of real education — and start with indoctrination — am I right?”

Villa says people in other states ask her: “How the hell can you live in California?” Her answer: “Oh my God, I don’t know. I take my vitamins. I say a lot of prayers. I do a lot of yoga.”

She pivoted to coronavirus coverage.

“They keep saying the numbers are rising on COVID, but the deaths are going down,” Villa said. Weird.”

Netter said: “It’s not hard to recall the governor of California if we get the word out,” not mentioning this drive being the third in 18 months.

He asked rhetorically why the website is called RecallGavin2020.com (and not 2021)?

“We’re optimistic,” he said.

‘Optimistic’ Crowd of 200 Urged to Recall ‘Marxist Tyrant’ Gavin Newsom was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: