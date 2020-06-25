Gonzalez, Fletcher in Quarantine After Contact with COVID-19 Positive Individual

Share This Article:

In a joint statement Thursday, Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez and Supervisor Nathan Fletcher announced they had been exposed to COVID-19 and would be in quarantine for the next two weeks.

“We were notified today that we have had close contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19,” the couple’s statement read. “While we have both tested negative and have no symptoms, we will be following the public health guidance of a 14-day quarantine for those who have been in contact with a positive case.”

The couple married Jan. 1, 2017.

I will not be in Sacramento for our budget vote tomorrow. (Thank God for sick days, only the second one I have used in 7 years!)

Please wear a mask. Physically distance. Take this serious. https://t.co/W9wff10ZiG — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) June 26, 2020

Gonzalez, a Democrat who represents the 80th Assembly District covering parts of San Diego from City Heights and south to the U.S.-Mexico border, was elected to the state legislature in 2013. Fletcher, a former Republican, is a Marine Corps combat veteran who served two terms in the California State Assembly. He was elected to the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, where he holds the District 4 seat, in 2018. Fletcher has been a leader in the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic response.

“As we see an increase in positive cases, outbreaks and hospitalizations due to COVID-19, we all face higher potential for exposure and continue to encourage everyone to take seriously the risks associated with coronavirus and need for us all to follow the public health guidance,” the statement said.

The county offers free COVID-19 testing to all residents. For more information, go to the county’s Testing in San Diego page.

— Staff report

