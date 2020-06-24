Chula Vista Residents Encouraged to Apply for Redistricting Commission

Share This Article:

Residents of Chula Vista are being encouraged to apply for the 2020 Redistricting Commission which will recommend revised city council districts to be used in future elections, city officials said Wednesday.

The new districts will be used in 2022 elections.

In 2012, voters approved an amendment to the city charter that councilmembers would be elected by geographic districts beginning with the 2016 election. In 2014, the first Districting Commission was formed and the newly established districts were approved in 2015.

Minimum qualifications for commission members are that the applicant must be a Chula Vista resident, a registered voter and at least 18 years of age.

The Charter Review Commission will review all applications and select 10 of the most qualified. Of those, four will be selected randomly to be Redistricting Commission members, then those four will select the final three for a total of seven members from the initial list of 10

Applications are accepted through 5 p.m. on July 31, and can be submitted online at www.chulavistaca.gov/departments/city-clerk/boards- commissions/boards-commissions-list/districting-commission.Chula Vista, redsirtcitin

For further information about the application process, contact the City Clerk’s office at 619-691-5041 or CityClerk@chulavistaca.gov.

–City News Service

