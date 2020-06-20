Skateboarders, Children Join Peaceful Racial Justice Protests Across San Diego

Share This Article:

Skateboarders, religious worshippers, children and Juneteenth demonstrators all participated in separate events throughout San Diego County in the ongoing pursuit of racial equality.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Skateboarders by the hundreds participated in a “Rolling for Rights” protest at 1 p.m., starting at Sixth Avenue and Palm Street and ending at the Embarcadero Marina Park.

On Twitter, Andy Trimlett called the protest “Hands down, the coolest protest I’ve ever been to.”

Saturday morning, more than 7,000 people took part on street corners around the county in a “We Pray San Diego” hour-long event, organizers from the Rock Church said. The event included gatherings in San Marcos, Oceanside, Carmel Mountain Ranch, San Diego, Mission Bay, Chula Vista, San Carlos and Santee.

The event focused on both the coronavirus pandemic and racial division “that has threatened to tear our city apart,” according to organizers.

In Pacific Beach, Black Lives Matter protesters marched to call out racism, misogyny and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, organizers said.

The “We March Against Hate” protest began at 9 a.m. at the Crystal Pier, 4500 Ocean Blvd., organizer Armon Harvey said. After marching through the streets of Pacific Beach, the protesters ended up back at the Crystal Pier at noon.

A couple hundred marchers demanded that the Pacific Beach community “become more of a diverse community and stop pushing out Blacks and browns and LGBTQ people,” Harvey said. “We’re finally getting people to rally together and to come together for a unity of change.”

In University Heights, more than 200 people gathered for a Black Lives Matter kids protest at the Trolley Barn Park.

The march was in a city park on the site of an old streetcar barn at 1943 Adams Ave. The group met near the entrance to a park kiosk and marched around the park a few times.

One participant, Eva Posner, tweeted that she and her family attended the protest Saturday morning and saw at least 200 people in the neighborhood park, with chants led by children.

“Our section was led by a 5-year-old Black child,” Posner tweeted. “When I thanked him after, he responded, ‘That’s my leader job.’ Unapologetic. Determined. Beautiful.”

Another participant tweeted, “An educational and inspirational demonstration of solidarity from the youngest members in our community.

And protesters again gathered in Balboa Park after Friday’s Juneteenth celebration to continue a march to the San Diego Civic Center. At least 500 protesters participated in the march and celebration.

— City News Service

Skateboarders, Children Join Peaceful Racial Justice Protests Across San Diego was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: