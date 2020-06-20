Share This Article:

More than 200 people gathered Saturday for a Black Lives Matter kids protest at the Trolley Barn Park in University Heights.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The site of the march was a city park on the site of an old streetcar barn at 1943 Adams Ave.

The group met near the entrance to a park kiosk and marched around the park a few times.

One participant, Eva Posner, tweeted that she and her family attended the protest Saturday morning and saw at least 200 people in the neighborhood park, with chants led by children.

“Our section was led by a 5-year-old Black child,” Posner tweeted. “When I thanked him after, he responded, ‘That’s my leader job.’ Unapologetic. Determined. Beautiful.”

–City News Service

Kids, Parents March In Black Lives Matter Protest At Park was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: