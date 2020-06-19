Sen. Harris: Recognize Juneteenth with ‘Respect of a Federal Holiday’

Share This Article:

Senators, including Kamala D. Harris (D-CA), on Friday announced that they will introduce legislation to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.

She joins Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Tina Smith (D-MN), and Cory Booker (D-NJ) in preparing bring the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act forward.

Juneteenth, observed on June 19, commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. and is also known as “Emancipation Day,” “Jubilee Day,” or “Juneteenth Independence Day.”

On June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Tex., Major General Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3, in accordance with the Emancipation Proclamation, to proclaim that “all slaves are free.”

The Senate bill also calls for establishment of a Juneteenth Federal Holiday Commission to encourage appropriate ceremonies and activities throughout the country.

Juneteenth currently is recognized by 46 states and Washington D.C. as an official state holiday or observance. In 1980, Texas was the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

“On Juneteenth, we remember the millions who suffered, died, and survived the crushing reality of slavery in America, and recommit ourselves to continuing in the fight for equal justice for all. Without question, it should be recognized with the respect of a federal holiday,” Harris said.

“Juneteenth is about reclaiming our history, rejoicing in the progress we’ve made, and recommitting to the work yet undone,” Booker added. “Our nation still has a long way to go to reckon with and overcome the dark legacy of slavery and the violence and injustice that has persisted after its end.”

– Staff reports

