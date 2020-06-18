Otay Mesa Port of Entry Returns to 24-Hour Operating Schedule

Share This Article:

The Otay Mesa passenger port of entry will return to its regular around the clock starting Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

The passenger port of entry has been operating on a 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. schedule since May 3 because of significant decreases in vehicle traffic and pedestrian use, authorities said. The new hours go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday, June 20.

“Previously, CBP scaled staffing as traffic volumes decreased drastically at the Otay Mesa border crossing because of COVID-19 and the travel restrictions,” said CBP Director of Field Operations for San Diego, Pete Flores. “We continued to monitor traffic volumes and are now proactively increasing the hours of operation at Otay Mesa even though the travel restrictions remain.”

Flores said Otay Mesa experienced a a 44% decrease in vehicle traffic and a 68% decrease in pedestrians traffic the five weeks prior to April 19.

Temporary restrictions are still in place that limit entry to those who are engaged in essential travel, including lawful trade, emergency response, and public health purposes, officials said.

According to CBP, essential travel includes but is not limited to:

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States;

Individuals traveling to receive medical treatment;

Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions;

Individuals traveling to work in the United States;

Individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes;

Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade (truck drivers);

Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel;

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the spouses and children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, returning to the United States; and

Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.

— Staff report

