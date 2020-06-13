Boat Parade Honoring President Trump Held on San Diego Bay

Share This Article:

More than 600 boats participated and thousands of people lined the San Diego Bar on Saturday for a “Trump Boat Parade.”

The parade, starting at the Point Loma bait barge at noon and ending in Coronado, was organized by Nick Garcia, founder and CEO of Nitro Gun Co. in Carlsbad. The company manufactures spear guns used in fishing.

The parade was in support of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and partly to celebrate the president’s 74th birthday on Sunday, Garcia said.

A formation of planes flew overhead. One anti-Trump plane was also overhead, and some anti-Trump protesters drove by yelling “Black Lives Matter” to the crowd.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

