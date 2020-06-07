National Guard Leaving as Large, Peaceful Crowds Protest Around the County

Share This Article:

Black Lives Matter protests throughout the county on Sunday were reported to be largely peaceful, and the San Diego Sheriff‘s Department announced that 200 California National Guard troops were pulling out.

However, Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina requested that the sheriff investigate an attack on peaceful protesters near his city’s pier plaza. “We cannot allow the ugly legacy of violent racism and white supremacy to continue in our beach city,” the mayor tweeted, but he provided no further information about the incident.

The Imperial Beach protest was one of many demonstrations throughout San Diego county opposing racism, inequality within the justice system, and police brutality against people of color.

All the other Black Lives Matter protests throughout the county were reported to be peaceful, with large crowds marching in Chula Vista and Santee city streets Sunday afternoon.

The protest in Chula Vista began at 2 p.m. at Chula Vista Community park and continued on Eastlake Parkway with two motorcycle officers leading the way. The crowds were the largest of the day’s protests and remained peaceful throughout.

In Santee, a peaceful protest began at 1 p.m. and organizers said they were wrapping it up at 4:30 p.m. The crowd gathered at the corner of West Hills Parkway and Mast Boulevard, then marched down Mast, then onto the bridge over Santee Recreational Lakes.

Another protest and march began at 3 p.m. at the Cameron Family YMCA at 10123 Riverwalk Drive. Protesters marched to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department at 8811 Cuyamaca St. Demonstrators placed flowers within the fence of the sheriff’s station and held a moment of silence for the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police. The march returned to the YMCA and ended around 5:30 p.m.

A curfew began at 7 p.m. in Santee Sunday, after the city’s officials announced the order in response to the weekend’s mass gatherings. The curfew will last until 6 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, a Black Lives Matter march happened at 3 p.m. at the Poway thrift shops near 12845 Poway Road.

In Cardiff, protesters arrived at the Cardiff river mouth beach parking lot around 5 p.m. and gathered around a painting of George Floyd while demonstrators spoke out against police brutality. At 2 p.m., doctors, nurses and health care workers rallied at the Cardiff Kook.

In Pacific Beach, a gathering occurred at 5 p.m. in the Trader Joe’s parking lot on Garnet Avenue and Ingraham Street. Nearly 100 protesters marched east on Garnet toward the coast, where the protest ended around 6 p.m.

In La Jolla, a gathering celebrated black culture at 2 p.m. in Kellogg Park.

Updated at 8:30 p.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020

— City News Service

