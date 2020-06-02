Supervisors Back Bills on Seniors, Victims of Sex Crimes, Price Gouging

Share This Article:

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to support bills in the Legislature intended to help sexual assault victims, senior citizens and consumers buying supplies during a state of emergency.

Supervisor Dianne Jacob made the proposal to support Assembly Bill 1927, Assembly Bill 2471 and Senate Bill 1196.

AB 1927 would provide sexual assault victims and witnesses with amnesty from facing charges of possessing or using a controlled substance to encourage their participation in a sexual assault prosecution.

Amnesty would also be provided for minors who are sexual assault victims and witnesses from facing charges of purchasing and consuming alcohol.

AB 2471 would extend the time for a seniors 65 or older would be able to cancel certain contracts from three business days to five to allow them more time to review the contract and consult with others before moving forward with the financial commitment.

SB 1196 would strengthen current law by clarifying that price gouging penalties also apply during a pandemic or epidemic disease outbreak and that all sales — including online ones — are covered.

The bill also establishes a price measure of cost to determine price gouging and authorizes the governor or Legislature to extend prohibitions past 30 days.

District Attorney Summer Stephan said having the board’s support “helps amplify our message to lawmakers in Sacramento as we work to give crime victims and consumers an added layer of protection during already difficult situations.”

“These bills protect the public and hold bad actors accountable,” Stephan said.

— City News Service

