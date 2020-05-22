Chula Vista Opens First Fire Station in 14 Years to Serve Millenia and Otay Ranch

Share This Article:

The Chula Vista Fire Department opened its 10th fire station on Friday to serve the growing Millenia and Otay Ranch developments.

Station 10, located at 1715 Millenia Avenue, is the first fire station to open in San Diego County’s second-largest city in 14 years.

The two-story, 13,435-square-foot station has three bays equipped with high-speed roll-up doors to improve response time.

It cost $8.1 million, with funds coming from development impact fees.

“Normally we would have held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate Station 10 and invite the community, but with the pandemic, that is not an option,” said Fire Chief Jim Geering. “We look forward to meeting our new neighbors in the future.”

Two other fire stations are currently under construction in Chula Vista to replace existing ones that have become outmoded.

