Supervisors OK Pathway Improvements Near Bonita Park

The San Diego County Administration building is shown in this image from Nov. 8, 2015. (Brad Racino/inewsource)San Diego County Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved improvements for a recreational path in the community of Bonita.

The Sweetwater Road Pathway is located north of the Chula Vista Golf Course. According to the county, walkers and joggers use the path to access Rohr Park and the county’s Provence House.

Improvements will prevent storm-related erosion on the pathway, and enhance safety, accessibility and walkability, officials said.

The project will involve installing an asphalt-concrete berm, drainage inlets, and a fence to separate pedestrians from the road.

According to county documents, the project will cost $439,615.

Board Chairman Greg Cox, in whose district the pathway is located, thanked the Department of Public Works for bringing the project forward.

For the first time in several weeks, the board held a Wednesday meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, supervisors had previously met only on Tuesday.

–City News Service

