Encinitas Creates Survey for Stakeholders Interested in City Manager Search

Encinitas residents may complete a survey to provide input in the search for the city’s next manager.

A city statement invited residents, community partners and the business community to participate in the survey.

“Your input will be considered by the city council when selecting candidates to interview,” according to the statement. The input, the city said, will remain confidential.

City Manager Karen Brust will step down, effective June 12. After taking on the job in September 2015, she will retire after serving 35 years in municipal government.

The city hired a recruitment firm to help in the search for Brust’s successor. The firm’s staff will review the survey responses, and summarize them to protect residents’ confidentiality.

Responses are due by May 15.

– City News Service

