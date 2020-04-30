Mayor Faulconer Says Closing All California Beaches ‘Sends the Wrong Message’

Share This Article:

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and other San Diego leaders said Thursday Gov. Gavin Newsom’s reported plan to close all beaches and state parks “sends the wrong message” to Californians who are behaving responsibly.

“San Diegans have been following the rules set by our pubic health officials and lifeguards since beaches reopened this week,” Faulconer said in a tweet. “A sudden state ban on every single beach — regardless of the facts on the ground — sends the wrong message to regions where people are acting responsibly.”

No official announcement has been made yet, but Newsom plans to announce the closures Thursday, according to a bulletin that was reportedly sent to all California police chiefs notifying them of the closures. The action follows weekend crowds on beaches on Orange County.

Supervisor Greg Cox, who chairs the Board of Supervisors, said he sent a letter to the Newsom on Thursday morning asking him to reconsider the order.

“San Diegans have worked hard to slow the spread of the virus and for the most part have followed our public health order and we shouldn’t punish them for actions of others,” Cox said in a tweet.

City Councilwoman Barbara Bry said she was disappointed by the order and said it is an example of “one size fits all” directives from Sacramento.

Beaches in San Diego, Oceanside, Encinitas, Coronado and Imperial Beach reopened for recreation activities on Monday, and Del Mar had planned to reopen its beaches on Thursday.

