Major Rail Investment to Improve East County Trolley Service, Amtrak Storage

The California State Transportation Agency Tuesday announced it has awarded more than $50 million in grants to two projects impacting the San Diego region.

A $38.7 million grant was awarded to the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency to help fund multiple developments, including a San Diego County layover and maintenance facility, as well as investment in the overhaul and modernization of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner railcars.

The second major investment in the region is a $12 million grant for the nearly $36 million “SDConnect: San Diego Rail Improvement Program.” That program includes construction of an additional track and platform along a one- mile stretch in El Cajon to allow both Green and Orange lines to terminate at the El Cajon Transit Center, with a trolley shuttle offering service between El Cajon and the Santee Trolley Station.

Another part of the grant includes funding advancing a phase of the Del Mar Bluffs stabilization project.

Overall, the state agency announced $500 million in Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program grants to 17 recipients.

“The $500 million in grant awards made today will increase transit service on new and existing routes, provide for a more integrated transit system, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and support jobs,” agency Secretary David S. Kim said. “Although the current COVID-19 pandemic is putting tremendous stress on transit agencies, these funds support long-term capital projects to be completed in the years to come, and will help support the economic recovery in the years ahead.”

Funding is complemented by investments of federal, local and other state funds.

— City News Service

