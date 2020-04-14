Georgia’s Stacey Abrams to Keynote San Diego Lawyers Club Dinner in July

By Ken Stone

Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia lawmaker being touted as a potential running mate for Joe Biden, is still on tap to be the keynote speaker for the Lawyers Club of San Diego.

The club said Tuesday that its annual dinner, originally planned for May 14 with Abrams as featured speaker, has been reset for Wednesday, July 29.

This year’s theme, “Driving Change,” is inspired by a combination of it being the 150th anniversary of ratification of the 15th Amendment and 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, giving women the vote, the club said.

“Ms. Abrams exemplifies this year’s theme and the mission of Lawyers Club — to advance the status

of women in law and in society,” the club said. “In 2010, she became the first woman to lead either party in the Georgia General Assembly and the first African American of any gender to lead in the Georgia House of Representatives.”

In 2018, Abrams became the first black woman to become the gubernatorial nominee for a major U.S. party as the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor. She lost to Republican Brian Kemp by fewer than 55,000 votes.

In a statement, Lawyers Club president Elvira Cortez added: “Such a fierce advocate for voting rights reminds us of the importance of women’s political participation as women and racial minorities were previously prohibited from voting.”

Besides being a political celebrity, Abrams is founder and chair of Fair Fight, which advocates for fair elections and voter participation and education. She also is a New York Times bestselling author, tax attorney and television producer.

Last year, Abrams said she was open to being considered for the No. 2 spot by “any nominee” of the Democratic Party.

On Tuesday, podcaster Steve Phillips — a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress — wrote in The New York Times that “ultimately, Mr. Biden will make a pick based on comfort, fit and fitness for the office, and there is no shortage of talented women he can choose. If he wants to base his decision on the available evidence and proven success in areas where he has failed, then choosing Stacey Abrams is the smartest move.”

The Lawyers Club dinner will be at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, 333 W. Harbor Drive, downtown San Diego. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m., with the program at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale for both Lawyers Club members and the general public; pre-registration is required.

Founded in 1972 with the aim “to advance the status of women in the law and society,” the local Lawyers Club boasts more than 1,300 members including female and male attorneys, judges, elected officials, business owners, law students and others.

