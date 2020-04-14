3 Primary Opponents Endorse Joe LaCava in Distric 1 Council Race

Share This Article:

Three primary opponents have endorsed civil engineer and community activist Joe LaCava against attorney and community leader Will Moore in the race for the District 1 City Council seat in November.

Property manager Sam Nejabat, tech entrepreneur Harid Puentes, and attorney James Rudolph, who finished fourth, sixth and seventh respectively, all endorsed La Cava following certification of the March 3 results by the San Diego County Registrar of Voters.

“I’m humbled by these endorsements,” said LaCava. “Each of these dedicated individuals brought their unique perspectives to the race and raised the level of discourse during the campaign.”

LaCava led the primary with 24% of the vote compared to Moore’s 16%.

“We need a councilmember who is able to hit the ground running on day one, especially someone who has first-hand knowledge of the business community’s needs during the difficult times ahead,” said Nejabat in announcing his endorsement.

Puentes said he expected LaCava to bring “leadership and spirit to City Hall” and Rudolph said his opponent “engages the public and fosters input and dialogue.”

District 1 is comprised of La Jolla, University City, Carmel Valley and adjacent areas.

