Share This Article:

Oceanside, one of the last two cities in San Diego County to keep its beaches open amid the coronavirus pandemic, closed them at midnight on Friday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Also closed on Friday at sundown were six state beaches — Silver Strand, Torrey Pines, Cardiff, Carlsbad, South Carlsbad and San Elijo.

The City of Oceanside said in a statement that a full beach closure is necessary to enforce the latest San Diego County health orders issued on Thursday.

“Oceanside Beaches are ordered closed to the public for all activities, including water activities such as surfing, effective midnight tonight, April 3, 2020, until further notice,” the city said. “Take a walk in your neighborhood and return home.”

The Strand roadway along the coast is also closed except for residents living there in order to access their property.

Beach parking lots had already already closed, as had playgrounds and skateparks.

Coronado is the only coastal city whose beaches remain open, though only on weekdays at this point.

Updated at 7:55 a.m., Saturday, April 4, 2020

Oceanside and 6 State Beaches Close to Ensure Social Distancing was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: