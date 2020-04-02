Final Elections Results Put Barbara Bry in Mayoral Runoff with Todd Gloria

Share This Article:

The final, unofficial elections results for the March 3 primary show City Councilwoman Barbra Bry edging out Councilman Scott Sherman to make the November runoff with Assemblyman Todd Gloria for Mayor of San Diego.

As of Thursday, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters showed Bry with 81,541 votes to Sherman’s 80,352, though Gloria was far out in front with 147,654.

“All the ballots have been counted, and I’m honored to be one of the two finalists for the job of Mayor of San Diego,” said Bry in an email message to supporters on Thursday.

But she said she is “sobered by what lies ahead” because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the municipal budget and San Diego’s overall economy.

Traditional campaigning has ended amid the stay-at-home orders, but the Nov. 3 general election is just seven months away.

