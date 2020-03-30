Website Created for San Diegans Amid COVID-19 Related Eviction Moratorium

Share This Article:

A new website is designed to assist tenants and landlords in San Diego amid the city’s recently enacted eviction moratorium for those suffering economic hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city announced Monday.

The site, created by the San Diego Housing Commission, provides information regarding the requirements for tenants to qualify for rent relief, which includes supplying landlords with proof of a substantial loss of income or proof tenants have incurred medical bills related to COVID-19.

In turn, landlords cannot evict someone for not paying rent due on or after March 12. However, it will not relieve a tenant of the requirement to pay rent or restrict a landlord from recovering rent at a future time.

Tenants have six months from March 25, the day the moratorium ordinance was enacted by the San Diego City Council, to make any unpaid rent payments.

The emergency law temporarily halting evictions in San Diego will last until May 31.

“Step one was putting the moratorium in place,” City Council President Georgette Gomez said. “Step two is making sure residents and small businesses know what they need to do to be protected by it.”

The website can be accessed at www.sdhc.org/evictionban.

— City News Service

