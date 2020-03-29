New Poll Shows Campa-Najjar and Issa Neck-and-Neck in 50th District

Share This Article:

A new poll commissioned by Congressional candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar shows him running neck-and-neck with former Rep. Darrell Issa in the 50th District.

The poll of likely voters in November shows Campa-Najjar, a Democrat, with 45% to 48% for Issa, a Republican. The results are within the poll’s margin of error.

The sprawling district in east San Diego County has long been solidly conservative, with the Hunter family representing the area for nearly four decades before Duncan D. Hunter pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud and resigned.

The Campa-Najjar campaign said the poll makes “a strong case that 2018’s razor-thin margin in California’s 50th Congressional district was not a fluke nor entirely a function of Duncan Hunter’s weakness.”

Campa-Najjar, a former Obama campaign official and Labor Department staffer, narrowly lost his 2018 bid to unseat Hunter by about 3 points.

With Hunter out of the race, Issa and former San Diego City Councilman Carl DeMaio sought to win over conservative voters. Issa had previously represented the 49th District in coastal San Diego and Orange counties and resigned ahead of the Democratic wave in 2018.

The two Republicans fought a bitter primary contest notable for extensive attack advertising, but Issa ultimately prevailed.

The poll, which was conducted by Strategies 360, surveyed 400 likely voters from March 18 to March 21 and has a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.

