Faulconer, Gomez, Peters Plan Telephone Town Hall on San Diego Virus Response

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, City Council President Georgette Gómez and Rep. Scott Peters will hold a telephone town hall on Monday to answer questions about the coronavirus epidemic.

Local residents can participate in the 5:30 p.m. town hall by calling 712-832-8700 and entering the pin 416802#. Questions can be submitted in advance by emailing SanDiegoCovid19Townhall@gmail.com.

“Even though we have to keep a physical distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we can still communicate as a community,” said Faulconer. “I invite San Diegans to call in from home to get the latest updates on coronavirus from our local and federal representatives. Information can save lives and help us get through this together.”

Gómez said city leaders and government agencies are coordinating coronavirus response to keep people safe and the goal of the town hall is to “ensure the public gets real facts on COVID-19.”

