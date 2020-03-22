City to Begin New Electronic Permitting Process as Precaution Against Spread of COVID-19

Share This Article:

The City of San Diego Development Services Department on Monday will begin new safety processes to protect customers and employees from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Sunday.

These measures include a new electronic permitting process for solar photovoltaic projects and plans to expand to electronic submissions for all projects soon, according to department spokesman Scott Robinson.

The department’s changes are in response to requests from Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, Gov. Gavin Newsom, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and local health authorities.

“The city is taking necessary preventative safety measures while being responsive to the business needs of our customers,” said DSD Director Elyse W. Lowe. “We are quickly leveraging available technology to increase our options and continuously implementing new safety measures in response to this unprecedented global pandemic.”

Some of the actions being taken:

— Granting all qualifying building permit applications and issued building permits an automatic 180-day extension.

— Closing public access to the downtown Development Services Center and the Inspection Services office in Kearny Mesa.

— Establishing a document drop-off area for customers to submit project files and documents on the first floor of the Development Services Center.

— City News Service

