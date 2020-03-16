By Ken Stone

Share This Article:

Resigned Rep. Duncan Hunter will be in court Tuesday as scheduled — even with federal courts including Judge Thomas Whelan’s in San Diego expected to draw more than 10 people.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Monday in Washington, President Trump announced White House guidance that Americans avoid groups of more than 10 and urged older people to stay at home.

It wasn’t immediately clear how that would affect judges like Whelan, who turned 80 last month.

But Devin Burstein, a Hunter attorney, said Monday that Hunter’s motion and sentencing hearing is “going forward tomorrow.”

Prosecutors have asked Whelan to impose a 14-month sentence on the former Republican congressman from Alpine. In their own sentencing memo, Hunter’s attorneys have asked for 11 months of home confinement.

Hunter pleaded guilty in December to a federal charge of conspiracy to misuse campaign funds for personal use. The 50th District representative resigned Jan. 13 in the middle of his sixth term.

Tuesday’s hearing 9 a.m. hearing in downtown Courtroom 3C will include arguments over a defense motion to dismiss Hunter’s indictment or recuse the San Diego U.S. Attorney’s Office on account of prosecutorial prejudice against Hunter.

Duncan Hunter Sentencing Will Go Forward Tuesday Even Amid Trump Guidelines was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: