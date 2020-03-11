Supervisors OK $1.1 Million Land Purchase for New Fallbrook Park

Share This Article:

County supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved the $1.1 million purchase of a nearly seven-acre parcel for a park in the community of Fallbrook.

The 6.8-acre property, owned by Barr Ranch LLC, is located south of Fallbrook Road between Morro and Golden roads.

Supervisor Jim Desmond, whose district includes Fallbrook, said the town doesn’t have enough parks. He added the county will hold meetings with residents to see what kind of amenities residents would like included. He said some early requests include playgrounds and a skate park.

Fallbrook currently has three local parks, providing 1 acre per 1,000 residents. That number doesn’t meet the General Plan goal of 10 acres of local parkland for that same number of people.

Money for the park purchase will come from a community development block grant, according to county documents. Annual maintenance and staffing expenses are estimated at between $90,000 to $125,000.

–City News Service

